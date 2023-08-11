Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Japan’s Hokkaido

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Andaman and Nicobar islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on…
IANS | New Delhi | August 11, 2023 8:08 am
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake’s epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth’s surface, GFZ added as quoted by Reuters report.
At least 10 people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan, in Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
