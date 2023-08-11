# World

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Japan’s Hokkaido

IANS | New Delhi | August 11, 2023 8:08 am

Philippines, earthquake

Photo: IANS

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake’s epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth’s surface, GFZ added as quoted by Reuters report.

