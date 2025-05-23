Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet at 9:27 am (IST) on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20 kilometres.

The NCS added that the earthquake occurred at latitude 29.19 N and longitude 87.06 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 23/05/2025 09:27:27 IST, Lat: 29.19 N, Long: 87.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Tibet.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

More details are awaited.

