# World

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Tibet

ANI | New Delhi | May 23, 2025 12:55 pm

Earthquake representation image (Photo:IANS)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet at 9:27 am (IST) on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20 kilometres.
The NCS added that the earthquake occurred at latitude 29.19 N and longitude 87.06 E.
In a post on X, NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 23/05/2025 09:27:27 IST, Lat: 29.19 N, Long: 87.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Tibet.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
More details are awaited.

