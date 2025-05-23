Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Tibet

Greece struck by 6.0 magnitude earthquake, followed by Tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off the coast of Crete in Greece on Thursday, said the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet at 9:27 am (IST) on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said (NCS).
According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20 kilometres.
The NCS added that the earthquake occurred at latitude 29.19 N and longitude 87.06 E.
In a post on X, NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 23/05/2025 09:27:27 IST, Lat: 29.19 N, Long: 87.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Tibet.”
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
More details are awaited.
