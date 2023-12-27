EAM Jaishankar, Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation, global affairs in Moscow talks

Negotiations between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are set to take place in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement.

“The Ministers will focus on the current and future areas of bilateral cooperation as well as discussion of the schedule of upcoming contacts,” the statement said.

The main emphasis will be made on “promoting the further building of sustainable transport, logistics and banking and financial chains, expanding the use of national currencies in mutual settlements,” it also said.

It is planned to touch upon issues of “cooperation in high-tech areas, including space and nuclear ones, as well as the implementation of joint projects for the development of hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in the Russian Far East,” the statement added.

The ministers will compare notes on current international matters.

“The topic of interaction within the United Nations (UN), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20 will be discussed separately, as also the priorities of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship in the coming year,” the statement further read.

An in-depth exchange of views is expected on the issues of forming a “fair security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation,” it added.

“Moscow and New Delhi are committed to multipolarity as an integral factor in ensuring the balance of the world order that has emerged over the recent decades. Russia supports countries of the Global South in upholding political and economic sovereignty amid the spread of neocolonial practices. The priority is to promote a positive agenda and build constructive interstate dialogue,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jaishankar and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, discussed the “development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India.”

“Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation between & at the exhibition forum “Russia” at the #VDNH,” posted Russian Embassy in India on X.

“The parties touched upon topical issues of interaction in trade, investment, financial and banking, transport and logistics spheres, in the areas of energy and food security. Particular attention was paid to promoting priority industrial cooperation projects,” the post added.

“Following the negotiations, in the presence of the co-chairs of the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission, an MoU was signed between the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) of Russia and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation of India,” it also said.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community and discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition and regional conflicts. They spoke about the importance of rebalancing and the emergence of multipolarity.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a four-day visit to Russia from December 25-29. After he arrived in Moscow, Jaishankar said he looked forward to his engagements in Russia.