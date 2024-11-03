EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to Micronesia

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the people of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) on their Independence Day, commemorated on November 3.

In a message posted on X, EAM Jaishankar expressed his “warm greetings to Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lorin S Robert and the Government and people of Federated States of Micronesia on their Independence Day,” underscoring India’s goodwill and supportive ties with FSM.

The EAM also shared a video animation that showed “Happy Independence Day Micronesia.”

The Federated States of Micronesia, which marks its 38th year of independence today, has maintained friendly relations with India since diplomatic ties were formally established in 1996. These relations have grown considerably in recent years, bolstered by collaborative forums like the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), which aims to strengthen India’s engagement with Pacific Island nations.

FSM has been an active participant in FIPIC meetings, with Vice President Yosiwo P George leading the FSM delegation at the second summit held in Jaipur on August 21, 2015. India’s commitment to supporting FSM and other Pacific Island states was further solidified when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with FSM President David Panuelo and other Pacific Island leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2019.

During the 2019 meeting, Prime Minister Modi announced a USD 12 million grant to benefit Pacific Island Developing States (PSIDS), allocating USD 1 million per country for high-impact developmental projects of their choosing. In addition, a concessional Line of Credit worth USD 150 million was established, enabling PSIDS to fund solar, renewable energy, and climate-resilient projects according to each country’s unique needs.

PM Modi also invited PSIDS leaders to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), demonstrating India’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth and disaster preparedness within the Pacific region.

India’s continued engagement with FSM and other Pacific Island nations illustrates a strong partnership aimed at sustainable development and mutual cooperation. By supporting FSM’s growth through multilateral channels and financial initiatives, India continues to play a pivotal role in the region, enhancing its influence in the Pacific and promoting shared goals around climate resilience and development.