Drone surveillance echoes Himachal assembly during monsoon session

The drone surveillance echoed in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday after Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised serious concerns.

As soon as the proceedings of the house began, Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue under Point of Order in the assembly and said his residence was being monitored by drone.

The drone hovered over his house four times on Friday morning and reached as close to his residence’s doors and windows, he said, adding that upon inquiry he came to know that it was being operated from the residence of Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP).

Strongly objecting to it, he called it a serious matter.

He stated that this is a violation of the privacy of the person’s family and it cannot be tolerated.

“Earlier also surveillance was being done by keeping people in plain clothes near my house. The phones are also being tapped,” he alleged.

The officers are crossing their limits and this is not right, he blamed, cautioning them to work within their limits.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that he has taken cognizance of the matter and will look into it.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu responded to the Point of Order and blamed Jai Ram Thakur for being habitual in spreading sensation.

Disgruntled the opposition members started making noise and stood up in their seats.

The Assembly Speaker intervened and said that the Chief Minister is the leader of the House and when he is putting forth his point in the House, everyone should listen to it and if there is something wrong with it, then the members can raise their objection.

The Chief Minister said that his government does not believe in espionage.

“The government is concerned about the safety of the Leader of Opposition, if you have to be given security, we will give it through police, not through drones,” he remarked.

“No spying is being done through drones. No officer is tapping phones either,” he stated, assuring that if any officer is found involved in this, action will be taken against him.

Jai Ram Thakur, dissatisfied with the Chief Minister’s reply, said that the matter of surveillance through drones has been raised in the House with the permission of the Speaker.

Blaming Himachal Police’s hand in it, he accused the police of making BJP MLAs sit in the police station for 8 hours.

He said that the government should not allow the officer to go to this extent and demanded action against the guilty officer.