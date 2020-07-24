Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said that they were driven to the Premier League title by their fans after finishing the club’s 30-year-old drought. Robertson iterated that the dream of every Liverpool fan was at the heart of their success.

“This hasn’t happened in 30 years for this club, and I think we would have all paid everything that we have to get the fans in tonight. It wasn’t meant to be, but we’ve done it properly and the time will come for the fans to come – because it’s for them,” Robertson was quoted as saying to the official websit of Liverpool Football Club.

“It’s for every single one of them, it’s for all them that have been through 30 years of hurt and now we’ve produced the trophy that they’ve been waiting for, for so long.

“That’s what it means to all of us, that’s what has driven us forward the whole season. To get that champions sign above us is what it was for,” the left-back added.

Even though Liverpool had already sealed the fate of this year’s Premier League last month, the silverware was presented after they defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a high-voltage drama at Anfield on Wednesday.

With the Premier League, Liverpool lifted their fourth title – after the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 – in a span of little over a year. Robertson reflected on their success in the past 14 months and what it meant to them to win everything that an English football club desire.

“Last year we had the Champions League, and you get the medal five minutes after you win it. It’s a whirlwind and you’ve got the trophy before you know it,” highlighted the left-back.

“This time, because we won it so early, we had to wait, play games, we had to keep competing and we did that. Yeah, the results haven’t been the best but our performances have been decent.

“Today we pretty much summed up Liverpool, why we’re champions, and Liverpool post-lockdown: we gave away three sloppy goals but the five goals we scored were outstanding. That’s why we’re champions, that’s why we’ve won, that’s why we’re so far ahead – now we get the trophy.

“You saw the captain lifting it and it’s so emotional to see him lifting it; he would have given everything to be out there today. Unfortunately, he couldn’t be, but I’m so delighted that he could lift it and it’s a real emotional time for all of us.”