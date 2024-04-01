Shah takes stock of storm-hit northeastern states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took stock of the situation in Assam and Meghalaya following the widespread devastation caused by a storm in the states recently.

He engaged in discussions with the chief ministers of various states in the north east, offering reassurance of comprehensive assistance to navigate through the crisis.

The storm, which swept across most of the northeastern states on Sunday night, inflicted severe harm to life and property.

Expressing profound concern over the incurred losses in various northeastern states, the home minister urged BJP workers to extend their full support to those impacted by the wrath of nature.

In South Salamara-Mankachar near the Indo-Bangla border, a boat succumbed to the turbulent waters of the Brahmaputra, resulting in the loss of four lives, including that of a child.

High winds accompanied by hailstorms wreaked havoc, causing significant damage to homes, agricultural crops, and livestock in Meghalaya and Manipur.

“Deeply concerned about the severe loss suffered by West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur due to the storm. Spoke to the chief ministers and assured them of all possible assistance,” Shah affirmed.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.