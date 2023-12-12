Donald Tusk becoming Poland’s PM as parliament votes in his favour

On Monday Donald Tusk to become Poland’s prime minister as the members of the Polish Parliament backed him, after current leader Mateusz Morawiecki lost a confidence vote in the country’s parliament.

The vote was 248 in favour and 201 against, clearing the way for his return nearly two months after a coalition of opposition parties led by the former European Council President secured victory in the national election held on October 15, according to the report.

In his address to cheering MPs, Tusk said, “I want to thank the Polish people,” according to Politico report. He said, “Thank you Poland, this is a great day, not for me, but for all those who for these long years deeply believed that it will still be better, that we will chase away the darkness, chase away the evil.”

Earlier on Monday, Poland’s outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lost a vote of confidence 266-190 in the lower house of parliament, putting an end to the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party’s eight-year stint in power and paving the way for Tusk to forge a centrist, pro-EU government from his Civic Coalition party, the liberal Poland 2050 party, the conservative agrarian Polish People’s Party and the Left, The party, known by the acronym PiS, fell short of a parliamentary majority in general elections held in October.

Tusk is set to present his Cabinet to parliament and lay out his governing program on Tuesday morning. Following this, members of the Polish Parliament will hold a vote of confidence. Poland President Andrzej Duda’s office said he would be prepared to swear in the new government as of Wednesday morning.

Donald Tusk has previously served two terms as Poland’s PM from 2007 and then he took over as EU Council President for five years. He will look to wind back the consequences of PiS’ transformation of Poland.

He will need to contend with Poland’s President and a court system that back the former ruling party and must gain support of diverse coalition ranging from left-wing to center-right lawmakers.