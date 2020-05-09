Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden alleged on Friday that President Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying his entire economic strategy is focussed on helping the wealthy and big corporations.

While delivering a major policy speech, Biden said it is an economic disaster, worse than any in decades, and it was made all the more worse because it did not have to be this way.

“Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for this pandemic and delayed in taking the necessary steps to safeguard our nation against the near-worst-case economic scenario we are now living in,” he said in his remarks on “Trump’s Disastrous Economy”.

COVID-19 caused a massive economic challenge, but the crisis hit the US harder and will last longer because Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of the American economic strength, Biden alleged.

Biden also presented Trump’s economic agenda in his speech, saying “The President’s economic agenda has three unmistakable failings, failings that have been present since day one, but are coming into sharp relief in the current crisis:

First, Trump’s main measure of economic progress is the state of the stock market.

Second, his entire economic strategy is focused on helping the wealthy and big corporations.”