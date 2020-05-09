Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden alleged on Friday that President Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying his entire economic strategy is focussed on helping the wealthy and big corporations.

While delivering a major policy speech, Biden said it is an economic disaster, worse than any in decades, and it was made all the more worse because it did not have to be this way.

“Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for this pandemic and delayed in taking the necessary steps to safeguard our nation against the near-worst-case economic scenario we are now living in,” he said in his remarks on “Trump’s Disastrous Economy”.

COVID-19 caused a massive economic challenge, but the crisis hit the US harder and will last longer because Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of the American economic strength, Biden alleged.

Biden also presented Trump’s economic agenda in his speech, saying “The President’s economic agenda has three unmistakable failings, failings that have been present since day one, but are coming into sharp relief in the current crisis:

First, Trump’s main measure of economic progress is the state of the stock market.

Second, his entire economic strategy is focused on helping the wealthy and big corporations.”

“Third, Trump claimed he would fight for the forgotten middle class and as soon as he got into office, he forgot them,” the former vice president added.

Biden further said this pandemic has laid bare exactly how much damage Trump has done in just over three years.

“We are already seeing the tell-tale hallmarks of Trump-o-nomics in the way he is implementing the crisis response efforts: no strings, no oversight, no accountability. I have started to think of it as the Corrupt Recovery,” Biden said.

More than 40 per cent of the initial funding designed to support small businesses did not go to real small businesses at all. The single-largest recipient of small-business money was a hotel executive and a major Trump donor,” he said.

The United States continues to remain the worst affected nation due to COVID-19 outbreak followed by Spain, Italy, UK, France, Russia and China.

Last week, President Trump came out on the side of his Democratic challenger Biden, telling him to “fight” an accusation that he assaulted a woman three decades ago.

The accusation is the biggest imbroglio of Biden’s presidential campaign.

Biden, 77, is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.