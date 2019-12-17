US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone, discussing bilateral ties, according to White House.

Taking to Twitter, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said, during the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on a range of issues, including the negotiation of a US-Britain free trade agreement.

Deere further said that President Trump also congratulated Johnson on his electoral victory.

A landslide Conservative win would mark the ultimate failure of opponents of Brexit who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

Johnson was re-elected Prime Minister following his landslide victory in the December 12 general election, deemed as one the UK’s most decisive and crucial.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he would stand down as his party faced its worst electoral defeat in 84 years, but he did not set a date for his departure, adding that he would remain in charge during a period of reflection.

His Conservative Party won an overall majority, making it comfortable for Johnson to take the UK out of the European Union on January 31, 2020, as he had promised.

In September, during his visit in Britain, US Vice President Mike Pence said that Washington “is ready, willing, and able to do a free trade agreement with the UK immediately upon the completion of Brexit”.

