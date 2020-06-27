US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and said he was staying in Washington “to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced.”

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, “The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped”.

“I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe – and these people will be brought to Justice!”, the President further added.

Trump has pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing US historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country.

Earlier this week, many demonstrators gathered to demand the removal of the original in Washington, where the Army activated about 400 unarmed National Guard personnel ahead of calls circulating on social media to tear it down Thursday evening.

On Monday, thousands of protesters tried to topple the statue of a former US President Andrew Jackson near the White House as police responded with pepper spray to break up new demonstrations that erupted in Washington.

A wave of nationwide rallies calling for racial justice has swept the United States since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Earlier this month, police broke up a peaceful rally in Lafayette Park moments before President Donald Trump walked from the White House for a photo-op at a historic church damaged by arson the previous night.

Trump visited one of the states with high rates, Arizona on Tuesday.

The President has delivered blunt instructions to local leaders confronting the protests, telling authorities to “dominate the streets,” and he has been unapologetic about the heavy deployment of forces.