Donald Trump says US is close to reaching trade deal with India

United States President Donald Trump said that the US is close to reaching a trade deal with India. His remarks came even as he announced tariffs on 14 nations.

Trump made these remarks while he was speaking to reporters as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday (local time).

He stated that the US had made a deal with the UK and China and that he had sent a letter to the nations that he believed would not make a deal with the US.

Trump administration has announced new tariffs for 14 nations, including Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, South Korea, and Japan, that will take effect on August 1. Earlier, he shared letters sent by his administration to 14 countries on his social media platform Truth Social, informing them of the reciprocal tariffs that will take effect from August 1.

Speaking to the media, Trump said, “We’ve spoken to everybody. …it’s all done. I told you we’ll make some deals, but for the most part, we’re going to send a letter. We’re going to say, welcome to the United States if you’d like to participate in the greatest, most successful country ever. I mean, we are doing better than ever. We’ve never had numbers like this. We’ve never had investment like this.”

“Now we’ve made a deal with the United Kingdom. We’ve made a deal with China. We’re close to making a deal with India. Others we met with and we don’t think we’re going to be able to make a deal. So we just send them a letter,” he added.

Speaking further, he said, “If you want to play ball, this is what you have to pay. As far as I’m concerned, we’re done. We’re sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay. We’re not going to be unfair about it and actually, it’s a small fraction compared to what we should be getting.”

It is to be noted that as per the letters shared with the countries on tariff, Thailand and Cambodia each will face a tariff of 36 per cent while Bangladesh and Serbia will each be hit with a tariff of 35 per cent.

Further, Malaysia and Kazakhstan will each face 25 per cent tariffs while Myanmar and Laos will face a 40 per cent tariff on their goods exported to the US.

Indonesia will face a tariff rate of 32 per cent, South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be subjected to 30 per cent tariffs.

Tunisia will face a tariff of 25 per cent while Japan and South Korea will face a 25 per cent tariff from August 1.