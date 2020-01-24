US President Donald Trump will discuss regional and security issues with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, according to the White House on Thursday.

The White House said in a statement, “Netanyahu will visit Washington on January 28”, adding to that the visit “is an opportunity to discuss our shared regional and national security interests”.

Benjamin Gantz, Blue and White Chairman and elections rival of Netanyahu, also accepted Trump’s invitation to come to Washington, the statement further added.

Trump is expected to discuss his Middle East peace plan with his Israeli guests.

According to media reports, Trump could release the plan before the elections in Israel on March 2.

If Trump releases his much-touted Middle East peace plan – crafted by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner – before Israel’s next election, that may also be viewed as an effort to help Netanyahu as he vies to hold onto power in Israel. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and bribery.

The White House did not say whether Trump will unveil the peace plan publicly or only talk with the two Israeli leaders about it behind closed doors.

Netanyahu had a tense and at times bitter relationship with former President Barack Obama. Now, he is looking to bolster his perch as Israel’s steward of the relationship with Washington, in part to defend himself against challenges from right-wing members of his party.

In 2017, the Trump-Netanyahu meeting at the White House had covered Iran, Syria, ISIS and the two countries’ ties.