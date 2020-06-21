US President Donald Trump has once again blamed China for the global spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed over 450,000 people and infected more than 8.5 million worldwide till now, terming the disease as “Kung Flu”.

Donald Trump, addressing his first election rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that COVID-19 is a disease which has more names than any other disease in history.

“I can name – Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names. Many calls it a virus, which it is. Many calls it a flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name,” Donald Trump said.

The US President was playing around with the term “Kung Fu” which refers to the Chinese martial arts practice.

In his remarks, Donald Trump also used terms such as “Chinese virus” to refer to COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the US is the worst affected country with over 2.2 million cases and more than 1,19,000 deaths.

The COVID-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a “severe recession”.

Scientists are trying to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.

Donald Trump, 74, is seeking re-election in the November presidential elections this year against former vice-president Joe Biden, 77, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate.

At the campaign rally in Oklahoma, the US President also claimed victory over the pandemic.