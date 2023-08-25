Donald Trump arrested in election fraud case, mug shot taken, released on bail

Former US president Donald Trump, 77, was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta and released on a bond of $ 200,000.

Donald Trump, was detained on Thursday in a jail in Georgia on suspicion of racketeering and conspiring to rig the 2020 election in the state’s southern region.

According to papers released by the sheriff’s office, Trump was booked in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on 13 charges during a quick session that lasted less than 30 minutes.

Trump’s weight was stated by the jail as 215 pounds (97 kilograms), his height as 6 feet 3 inches (1.9 meters), and his hair color as “blond or strawberry.” Authorities had said they expected to take Trump’s mug shot at Fulton County Jail – a first for Trump. He did not have to sit for a photograph when making initial appearances in three other criminal cases. Trump had managed to avoid mug shot being taken in earlier charges which have been framed against him in New York. With this jailhouse mug shot, Trump joins the likes of criminal Al Capone, singer Frank Sinatra, and other well-known Americans.

A mugshot has been taken of other defendants in the racketeering case who have turned themselves in to Georgia authorities recently.

Trump’s motorcade left the jail about 20 minutes after entering and headed toward Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, where his private jet was waiting to ferry him back to his New Jersey golf club.

As Trump arrived at the jail, dozens of supporters crowded around to catch a sight while waving Trump banners and American flags. One of the former president’s most devoted legislative allies, Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, was among the Trump supporters waiting outside.

Earlier, just before departing his New Jersey golf club for the flight to Atlanta, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he was being detained for “having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION.”

He said, “This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!”

At least ten out of total 19 of his co-defendants have already been taken into custody. Some people, like the former mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani, looked dead serious in their mug photographs, but others, like the attorney Jenna Ellis, grinned for the camera.

The surrender date for all 19 defendants is this Friday. According to court documents, Mark Meadows, who worked as Trump’s chief of staff in the White House, was processed at the jail on Thursday.

Four criminal indictments against the billionaire since April have set the stage for an extraordinary year of drama as he juggles several court appearances and another White House campaign.