US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party’s presidential nomination for a second term in Jacksonville, Florida.

The announcement by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday came after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, refused to allow the Republican National Convention, scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, to take place without restrictions on crowd size and other measures against COVID-19.

McDaniel said in a statemnt, “We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville”.

“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

Jacksonville is one of the largest cities in the US to be led by a Republican Mayor, Lenny Curry.

He called the development “a huge win” for the city.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has eased restrictions in the state, said he was “honoured” to host the convention.

The Democratic National Committee earlier postponed the party’s presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to August 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention, scheduled for August 24 to 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier, Trump’s re-election campaign had said in a statement that Biden has “had to adopt most of Bernie’s agenda” — policies that Trump has branded socialist.

But in a series of polls conducted in April, Biden leads Trump in head-to-head general election matchups by an average of 5.9 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics website.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.