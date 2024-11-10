District police chief among four killed in road mishap in Afghanistan

At least four persons including a district police chief were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province on Saturday, district traffic police official Mohammad Hussain confirmed.

“Four commuters including the police chief of Kasham district were killed and two others injured after their vehicle turned turtle on a road linking the district to provincial capital Faizabad city,” the official told Xinhua.

Without providing more details, the official noted that an investigation had been initiated into the deadly accident, Xinhua news agency reported.

A similar road accident in Laghman province injured 10 commuters late on Friday.