The President of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden has expressed “disappointment” over his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping not attending the upcoming G20 leaders summit in New Delhi. According to reports, Xi will not travel to India and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be Beijing’s representative at the New Delhi G20 Summit.

“I am disappointed… but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters on Sunday. He, however, didn’t disclose when and where he will meet the Chinese president.

The Chinese President had earlier confirmed his attendance in the India G20 Summit and the sudden change of plan is being attributed to the the recent map controversy between Beijing and New Delhi.

The Chinese had released a fabricated map falsely claiming Indian territories of Aksai Chin and parts of Arunanchal Pradesh. India strongly protested the move saying it could further deteriorate already strained bilateral relations between the countries.

India and China relations have long been marred by border disputes and the two Asian superpowers had come on the brink of a full-fledged war in May 2020 after a standoff between their military personnel in Ladakh region along the Sino-Indian border.

The bilateral relations between the USA and China have not been good either. Both countries have disagreements over several issues including trade and territorial claims on Taiwan and the South China sea.

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on September 8 ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

On Thursday (September 7), the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the White House said in a press note on President’s schedule released on Friday.

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency.