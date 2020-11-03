A day prior to the United States 2020 presidential elections, paneer tikka has been trending on Twitter. The trend, thanks to Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, has however left netizens amused.

A day before the US presidential elections, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal cooked a paneer dish which she claimed to be her ‘comfort food’ and she named it paneer tikka in honour of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Amusingly, the dish was nowhere near to the traditional Paneer Tikka and netizens trained their guns when the picture was uploaded on Twitter by the leader.

Pramila Jayapal tweeted, “Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honour of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020,” while sharing a picture of the dish.

Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris had recently said that her favourite North Indian food is ‘any kind of tikka.’ Congresswoman Jayapal also shared the recipe of the dish.

She tweeted, “By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy!”

By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0tNyEZOWN4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

However, the dish seems to have confused the netizens. They pointed out that a traditional paneer tikka is not served with gravy.

Many social media users shared pictures of food with wrong names too.

This is Ras Malaie😀 pic.twitter.com/HTofezDDPj — Tanmay Moitra (@MoitraTanmay) November 3, 2020

Like Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris who has her roots in Chennai, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also belongs to the same.

Pramila Jayapal, of the Democratic Party, is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District. Jayapal is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

The United States of America presidential election has Republican nominee Donald Trump who is contesting for his second term and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The candidate who receives a majority of the 538 electoral votes or 270 votes wins the election.

The citizens of United States of America will cast the votes of November 3 and on December 14 the members of the Electoral College cast their votes. The Congress will meet on January 6 in Washington to count the electoral votes and declare the winner. The winner and his running mate will be sworn in as president and vice president in Washington on January 20.