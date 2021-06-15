Denmark has started to abandon face masks.

The mandate of wearing face masks will be entirely lifted by 1 September.

As of Monday, wearing face mask is mandatory on public transport only during rush hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Customers in shops and supermarkets, and those visiting hairdressers or nail salons, are exempted from the face mask rule.

“The vast majority of people at increased risk have been fully vaccinated, and this also applies to a large part of the rest of the population and employees in the health care system,” said Helene Probst, deputy director of the Danish Health Authority, in a statement.

The relaxation came after a new agreement was reached by the political parties in the Danish Parliament on 10 June.

Accompanying the agreement, the Danish Health Authority has published a new set of guidelines that details where face masks are now required, specifically “where there exists a perceived increased risk of infection”.

Therefore, face masks will remain mandatory in hospitals, doctors’ waiting rooms, Covid-19 test sites, vaccination centres and on flights in and out of Denmark.

The Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the country’s infectious diseases agency, registered 237 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since last September, bringing the overall caseload to 290,111.

The death toll stands at 2,526.

To date, 46.6 per cent of the population have received at least their first shot vaccine and 25.7 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated, the SSI reported on Monday.