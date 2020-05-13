Democrats in the US Congress have voted on a plan to allow presidential nominating convention organizers to host an event that won’t require delegates to attend in person this August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rules would give organizers “The tools necessary to adapt and plan” for a gathering and “ensure that every delegate is able to accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk,” said Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution, approved by the DNC’s Rules & Bylaws Committee, would also enable the committee to determine the convention’s final dates, as well as its “format, voting mechanisms, structure and other logistical aspects.”

The plan is expected to obtain the final approval of the full DNC membership via a mail ballot.

Also on Tuesday, the Democratic Party approved waivers for states, including Delaware, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York and Louisiana, that have delayed presidential primaries beyond the deadline of June 9 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

More than 1.3 million people in the United States have been infected with the novel coronavirus, with over 82,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.