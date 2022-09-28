State Administration Council (SAC)’s spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun has said the demand of the United Wa State Party (UWSP) for a state establishment, that of the National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) for self-administration and that of Shan State Progress Party (SSPP) for the implementation of the provisions of the Panglong agreement have been agreed in principle.

SAC Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General received a delegation led by UWSP Vice Chairman U Lau Yaku, NDAA Vice Chairman-2 U San Pae and SSPP Vice Chairman-2 Sao Khun Seng in Nay Pyi Taw on September 26.

“In the meeting, the Wa group said the UWSP sticks to no secession from the union, stressing the importance of regional stability and progress. As I have said in the previous week that this is their proposal. Their demand is to have a state. The Mongla group (NDAA) has made a ceasefire for about 33 years as their region sees development.

They also said they are always trying to ensure lasting peace. They guarantee no succession as well. They have already expressed their wish to establish a self-administered region. For the SSPP, they have made a demand for bringing about the rights prescribed in the Panglong agreement and equality among all the ethnic groups,” Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun said.

He said the goal of the military is to build a union based on democracy and federalism. This is why the military has invited open talks about their wishes and fundamentals necessary for building such a union, he added.

He quoted the SAC chair as saying it is necessary for all the national races to work together in the long-term interests of the union.

“Our military has already said so. In the meetings, we already reached basic agreements about the continued path to multi-party democracy and the establishment of a union based on democracy and federalism,” he added.