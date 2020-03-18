Amid Coronavirus pandemic as social distancing is being advocated, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said, it is experimenting with holding court proceedings through video conferencing in view of the COVID-19 scare and the system would probably be in place by next week.

The HC bench comprising of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said experiments and trial runs were being conducted to ensure that the system works smoothly and successfully.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking holding of court proceedings through video conferencing to ensure that no person infected with COVID-19 comes to the court premises.

From next week proceedings through video conferencing might be seen in a few cases, the court said.

Earlier, on March 9, the Delhi High Court issued a circular asking people to stay away from public gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“Therefore advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/advisory issued by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises,” advisory said.

Meanwhile, the number of novel Coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 on Wednesday, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under surveillance, the Ministry said.

The global toll has crossed 7,500, with nearly 200,000 people infected. China continues to lead the pack with 82,000 cases, followed by Italy at 27,980 and Iran at 16,169 cases.

Delhi has so far reported ten positive cases which includes one foreigner.