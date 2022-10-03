Death toll rises to 43 in suicide bombing at education centre in Kaaj Educational Center

The death toll from a suicide bombing at the Kaaj Educational Center in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has gone up to 43.

The casualty figures in Friday’s college bombing in the Hazara neighbourhood are likely to rise further, as per the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Till now 43 persons have been killed and around 83 are wounded with girls and young women as the main victims.

“Human toll from Friday’s college bombing in #Hazara neighbourhood of Afghan capital continues to rise. 43 killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women are the main victims. Casualty figures are likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul,” tweeted UNAMA.

Earlier, on Friday the blast occurred in the 13th security area of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour was quoted as saying by TOLO news.

There are multiple media reports claiming that about 100 students of the institute have been killed in the attack, however, the UNAMA said that its human rights teams in Kabul are helping to establish an accurate record of the college attack in the Hazara neighbourhood.

Earlier, a number of women from Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community on Saturday protested in Kabul against the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center. The women protestors dressed in black chanted slogans against the genocide of minorities and demanded their rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women’s rights.

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Monday shot into a crowd of young girls who were peacefully protesting in Herat to demand their right to go to school.

“Young girls were peacefully protesting in Herat today to demand their right to go to school & the Taliban began shooting into the crowd. Don’t abandon the women of Afghanistan. Be their voice. Innocent lives are being lost because we choose to be silent,” tweeted Shabnam Nasimi, Policy Special Advisor to former UK Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents.

Rights groups say that the Taliban’s human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country’s dire humanitarian situation.