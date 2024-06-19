Death toll rises to 13 as heavy rains, floods hit China

At least 13 people died in heavy rains, floods and landslides in southern China, while scores more were missing, state television reported.

Continuous rain fell for 24 hours in Shanghang in the south-eastern Fujian province, affecting some 66,500 people, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The situation in other areas of southern China remained tense.

Heavy rainfall was forecast for Wednesday in the provinces of Guangxi, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang. Authorities have issued warnings about an increased risk of flooding, especially in the northern parts of Guangxi and Fujian, where numerous rivers are located.

The provinces have already suffered economic damage estimated at millions of dollars.

While China’s southern provinces are experiencing heavy rains, the northern regions around Beijing are suffering from a heatwave, with temperatures again expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas on Wednesday.

In response to the flooding and drought situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all possible measures to help those affected.