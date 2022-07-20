Death toll in Pakistan boat tragedy touches 26

The death toll in the boat tragedy near Machhka area of Sadiqabad city in Pakistan’s Punjab province has mounted to 26 with the recovery of three more bodies from the Indus river,

According to the reports of Geo News, “As many as 23 bodies were retrieved from Indus river after an overloaded boat carrying 75 people of a wedding party capsized on Monday.”

The incident occurred when the ill-fated boat was carrying back wedding guests to Hussain Bakhash Solangi village in Machka.

Search is on for 23 more missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies)