The death toll in the mine collapse in Markundi area in Sonbhadra district has gone up to five with three more bodies of labourers having been found under the debris.

In a tragic incident, many workers got buried in a stone mine in Markundi area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district,on Friday, after a portion of the stone mine in the Obra mining area collapsed.

Earlier, the District Magistrate (DM) S Raja Lingam said that two stone-tainted labourers Rajendra, 32, and Rampal, 22, were taken out in a critical condition at a mine located in the Markundi mining area under Obra police station and sent to Obra hospital.

Another labourer was rescued in the wee hours of Saturday. They have been hospitalized in Varanasi in serious condition.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs four lakhs each for the kin of the deceased labourers and proper treatment for the injured ones.

The rescue work at the mine is still continuing with the help of a poclain machine in the presence of senior officials including superintendent of police Ashish Srivastava.

The National Disaster Relief Force was called in to help in rescue work.