Death toll from devastating Pakistan floods reaches 1,693

The overall death toll in Pakistan from the devastating floods has increased to 1,693 after 15 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

In its latest update, the NDMA said the victims comprised 11 children and four women, reports Xinhua news agency.

Balochistan and Punjab provinces reported five deaths each, while Sindh and the Gilgit-Baltistan region logged four and one, respectively, the Authority said.

Meanwhile, the total number of injured people has increased to 12,865.

Additionally, 2,045,349 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,160,078 livestock perished to the heavy rain and subsequent floods since mid-June, the NDMA said.

The NDMA further added that 13,074 km of road and 410 bridges were damaged by the floods.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway in the flood-hit areas.