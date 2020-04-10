UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital for coronavirus treatment, according to the Downing Street.

Late on Sunday, PM Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to have a cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus, the BBC reported.

The Prime Minister was given oxygen before being taken to intensive care on Monday.

On Thursday night, Downing Street said that Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery”.

A spokesman added: “He is in extremely good spirits.”

He “continues to improve” after a “good night” and thanked the National Health Service (NHS) for the “brilliant care” he has received, the spokesman added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said, “The prime minister has received some oxygen support,”

The Cabinet Minister further said: “The doctors, the nurses and the other staff there will be making appropriate medical decisions and they have our full support in the amazingly important work that they do.”

A total of 7,978 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 881 on Wednesday.

There were now a total of 65,872 confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”.

Boris Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said she has been ill with symptoms for a week but was now recovering.