New York’s first tentative steps toward reopening follow other states that have already relaxed restrictions.

Last week, Cuomo said regions of the state could phase in reopening if they met seven conditions.

COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations need to trend down and there must be enough hospital beds to meet a surge.

Cuomo gave no indication that New York City or the surrounding areas are anywhere near being able to reopen.

He also reported another 12 cases, for a total of 85, of a newly-recognized, Covid-related illness that afflicts children and has killed three in New York. The condition is called pediatric multi-system inflammatory disease, and it can cause dangerous inflammation, including to the heart.