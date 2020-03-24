US President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting price gouging and hoarding of medical supplies deemed critical amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

During a press briefing at the White House on Monday, the presidential decree would “prohibit the hoarding of vital medical equipment and supplies, such as hand sanitizers, face masks, and personal protective equipment”, according to the reports.

Trump further added that he Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will designate certain items as “scarce”, making it a crime to stockpile items that are so designated.

According to his Attorney General William Barr, its aim was to prevent people from accumulating critical equipment.

“Once specific materials are so designated, persons are prohibited from accumulating those items in excess of reasonable personal or business needs or for the purpose of selling them in excess of prevailing market prices,” Barr said.

Department of Justice has been working with the HHS to identify possible cases where hoarding is hampering response efforts during the pandemic.

According to the latest update by the Washington-based John Hopkins University, the US has so far reported 46,450 coronavirus cases, with 590 deaths.

Earlier on Monday, the president Trump has confirmed that his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Trump had advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

Last week, the US leader announced a national state of emergency, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as he vowed to “vastly” ramp up testing capacity.

