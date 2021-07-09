Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be given greater freedoms that those unvaccinated starting from July 15. The country has witnessed a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

He further said that the hospitalisations have decreased, and the number of deaths have reduced.

“We have had more than 30 days of continuous health improvements that have allowed us to reduce by 60 percent the number of daily infections,” the President said.

Until now, more than 11 million people were fully vaccinated and ver 13 million had received their first jab, according to Xinhua news agency.

The President said that holders of mobility pass, a certificate confirming full vaccination of COVID-19, will be allowed to participate in a wide array of activities, However, those without full vaccination will not be allowed to take part in these activities.

Individual regions will be allowed to shorten the nationwide curfew as long as at least 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and the rate of active cases is less than 150.

Chile has 1,576,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33,238 deaths.So far, a total of 22,883,806 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

(With IANS inputs)