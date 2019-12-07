A couple was found dead in a rural Scottish AirBnB accommodation under a suicide pact over the Internet, a media report said.

A male, 28, and a female, 24, were found dead inside the holiday cottage in Rickarton near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, the Daily Mail reported citing a source as saying.

The police said that the deaths were non-suspicious and that investigation were on.

The source said that the two were strangers and met online. They then booked the AirBnB to follow on the suicide pact.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Officers remain at the property and our inquiries continue.”