The Nepal government has decided to resume international flights from September 1 after nearly six months, according to a Cabinet Minister

Earlier, the country had planned to resume the services from August 17, but it was extended till August 31 amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

During a press meet on Friday, Minister for Finance and Communication Yubaraj Khatiwada said, “The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation will publish the table of flight schedules starting from September 1.”

In June, Nepal lifted the coronavirus lockdown, allowing some economic activities to resume.

The country imposed lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

The government earlier had been facing complaints of loss of business, income and even lives due to harsh restrictions on public movement since more than two-and-a-half months.

Nepal had suspended international flights on March 22 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The country has reported 30,483 COVID-19 cases so far, while 137 people have lost their lives and 18,214 have been recovered.