Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that his government will soon make emergency benefits accessible for citizens who do not currently qualify.

PM Trudeau said that the aid will cover people such as gig workers, contractors and volunteer firefighters who work 10 or fewer hours per week, according to the media report.

There will be assistance for those who continue to work but are making less than they would through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, such as home care workers or people caring for vulnerable seniors in long-term care facilities.

During a press conference Trudeau said, “You need support now, and work is underway to get it to you as soon as possible. For people in all of these situations, we see you. We’re going to be there for you. And we’re working as hard as we can to get you the support you need”.

Last week, Trudeau has recalled Parliament for an expanded emergency aid as the country was facing the greatest economic and health challenge since the Second World War due to the deadly virus.

The benefit will provide C$2,000 ($1,417) a month for four months for those eligible.

Trudeau called the aid package of C$107 billion ($75 billion) to help the unemployed, protect jobs of workers in shuttered businesses and loans and liquidity measures for business as the “biggest economic measures in our lifetime to defeat a threat to our health”.

The Prime Minister has faced criticism at home for sending a shipment of protective equipment to China in February, before COVID-19 cases spiked in Canada.

It is the largest economic program in Canadian history and needs approval by Parliament.

Canada has reported 15,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths.