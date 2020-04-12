Venezuela President Nicols Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the crisis-stricken South American nation on Saturday.

President Maduro announced extension of lockdown, the same day a fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus.

The country has reported 175 people have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus so far.

According to the medical workers, Venezuela is vulnerable given the rampant malnutrition and poor condition of hospitals that lack basic supplies such as soap and water. Once it was first detected, officials quickly ordered its 30 million residents to stay home, also suspending schools and international flights.

Maduro said that in Venezuela the biggest threat of more infections now comes from thousands of Venezuelan migrants returning across the land border from Colombia, a political foe.

Meanwhile, global Coronavirus deaths have increased to 102,753, while the total number of cases worldwide has surpassed 1.6 million as countries greet Easter weekend.

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.

The toll has been accelerating at a daily rate of between 6% and 10% over the past week, and there were almost 7,300 deaths globally reported on Thursday.