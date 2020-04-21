Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said that the city will extend its social distancing measures for another 14 days to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic will be completely controlled.

It came even after Hong Kong reported zero new cases on Monday for the first time since early March

Addressing to the media, Lam stressed that the anti-pandemic measures cannot stop at present, or all the efforts that Hong Kong has made could be wasted.

The social distancing measures put in place by the city government include limiting group gatherings and catering services and shutting multiple types of entertainment venues from bars and karaoke lounges.

On Friday, the study was published by The Lancet Public Health maintains that these measures create less disruption in society and the economy than a strict lockdown, but they are effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

In a survey in March, 85% of respondents reported avoiding crowded places, and 99% reported wearing face masks when leaving home, which the authors say is an indication of their concern.

During the Sars outbreak in 2003 that affected Hong Kong severely, causing 299 deaths, 79% of the population wore masks, but only 10% in the swine flu pandemic of 2009.

China’s total number of confirmed cases stood at 82,758 and its cumulative death toll at 4,632 as of April 20.

Germany reported 1,785 new coronavirus cases and 194 additional deaths, according to the latest data by Robert Koch Institute.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose to 1,65,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled.