COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday to stand at 15,712, including 507 deaths and 2,230 recoveries.With over 3,600 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst hit state in the country. The number of cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum rose to 117 on Saturday. Top medical body – the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR – has reported 16,365 cases across the country, nearly 600 more than the figures released by Union Health Ministry.

Globally, the number of infections rose to 2.3 million and 1.6 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China reported lowest new cases since 17 March as country’s National Health Commission reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18, the lowest number since March 17 and down from 27 a day earlier, according to data published on Sunday, reports The Guardian.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned that China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic. “If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Trump said in his daily White House briefing.