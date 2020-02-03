China’s death toll from the deadly novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic has jumped to 361 on Monday with 17,205 infected cases amid deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.

The fresh toll came a day after China imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines. The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese male from the city of Wuhan who arrived in the Philippines via Hong Kong on January 21.

Authorities in Hubei, the province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 56 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, the new death toll in China has exceeded the 349 mainland fatalities from the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak in more than two dozen countries.

The National Health Commission said it received reports of 2,829 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 57 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Another 5,173 new suspected cases were reported on Sunday, said the Commission.

It added that 2,296 patients remained in severe condition, and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The Commission further said that 189,583 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 10,055 were discharged on Sunday, with 152,700 others still under medical observation.

Meanwhile, Wuhan’s 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital, built in just eight days, is set to open on Monday. It is one of two dedicated facilities being constructed to help tackle the outbreak, the BBC said in a report.

Local TV reports said 1,400 Chinese army medical staff, some with experience of infectious diseases, were arriving in Wuhan and being transferred to the new site.

The second hospital at Leishenshan is due to be finished on Wednesday.

Struggling to contain the virus, authorities took action in the eastern city of Wenzhou on Sunday, closing roads and confining people to their homes.

Wenzhou is some 800 kilometres (500 miles) from Wuhan, the metropolis at the heart of the health emergency.

Since emerging out of Wuhan late last year, the new coronavirus has infected more than 16,400 people across China and reached 24 nations.

The G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — have all confirmed cases of the virus. They will discuss a joint response, Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday.

Most of the infections overseas have been detected in people who travelled from Wuhan, an industrial hub of 11 million people, or surrounding areas of Hubei province.

The countries, apart from China, which have confirmed Coronavirus cases are Japan (20), Thailand (19), Singapore (18), South Korea (15), Hong Kong (15), Australia (12), Taiwan (11), Malaysia (eight), the US (eight), Germany (eight), Macao (eight), Vietnam (seven), France (six), UAE (five), Canada (two), Italy (two), the UK (two), India (two), Philippines (two), Russia (two), Cambodia (one), Finland (one), Nepal (one), Sri Lanka (one), Spain (one) and Sweden (one), according to the BBC report.