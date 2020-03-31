The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan has increased to 23 after seven fatalities were reported in a day, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,775, according to the media report on Tuesday.

Of the 1,775 cases, Punjab province reported the highest at 651, followed by Sindh at 566, Dawn news reported

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said, “Flight operations will be resumed gradually as we want to ensure that we would stop the transmission of virus. Similarly, domestic flights and trains will be resumed after analysing the situation.”

Speaking to the media, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza said that the rate of local transmission had increased to over 29 per cent, reported Dawn news.

Last week, at a press briefing, “Yusuf said, “No international flights will be allowed to land in Pakistan for two weeks.”

The country has closed all public and private educational institutions, marriage halls, cultural centres, cinemas, and cancelled all sports activities and official events and also blocked its western border crossings with Iran and Afghanistan.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said that supplies, sufficient for five weeks, had been provided to Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

More than 35,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic since it emerged late last year in China, most of them in Europe.