Congress under Lalu Yadav, our battle with RJD only: Bihar BJP chief

Samrat Choudhary, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, asserted that Lalu Yadav is functioning like the in charge of the Congress party in the state. He said this after Lalu Prasad, the chairman of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), attended a Congress party function at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna the day before.

His remarks followed the RJD chief’s declaration that the caste survey in Bihar had started.

“A convicted person cannot be a political factor. He can speak whatever he wants as he is provided a platform by a party that does not have a leader and is no more a factor in Bihar,” Choudhary said.

Advertisement

He stated that the RJD is the target of the BJP’s battle in Bihar, not the Congress or the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United.

“Congress has no option but to ride piggyback on the RJD. Laluji will determine what the Congress has to do,” Choudhary said claiming that the caste census was conducted for social upliftment rather than political benefit, Choudhary stated that it is not a significant issue.

“It was (caste census) for social upliftment, not a political tool that Lalu Ji is trying to make it appear. But he cannot see beyond politics and family,” Choudhary added.

The Bihar BJP chief said that the people could easily read between the lines. “Had Laluji been serious about the caste survey, he could have done it when his party was in power for 15 years. But he only fooled the people and now wants to take credit for what he did not do. He wants to fan caste hatred, and the BJP will not allow it to happen. Narendra Modi government works for all poor, irrespective of caste and creed,” he added.