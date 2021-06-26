Colombian President Ivan Duque said that a helicopter, carrying him and several other officials, was struck by multiple bullets in the southern Catatumbo region.

The incident took place on Friday while the President’s helicopter was flying through the Catatumbo region toward the city of Cucuta, capital of Norte de Santander province, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The presidential helicopter was the target of an attack,” Duque said, adding that he was accompanied by Defense Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, and governor of Norte de Santander Silvano Serrano.

No one was injured in the attack, the President said in a statement.

“The truth is that it is a cowardly attack, where the impact of the bullets can be seen on the presidential aircraft.

“Once again, we reiterate that as a government we are not going to falter for a single moment, a single day, in the fight against drug trafficking, against terrorism and organized crime,” said Duque.

He added that he would not allow himself to “be intimidated” by “acts of terrorism”.

“I have also given very clear instructions to the entire security team to go after those who shot at the aircraft and put the lives of people at risk,” the President said.

“Our state is strong and Colombia is strong to confront this kind of threat,” he said in a video address posted on Twitter.

Local newspaper Semana reports that the occupants heard a noise as if something had hit the engine just as the helicopter was coming into land.

The leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) operates in the Catatumbo region, which spans the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

Founded in 1964 to fight against inequality in land and wealth distribution, the ELN is the country’s largest rebel group and is considered a terrorist organization by Colombia, the US, and the European Union.