Colombian authorities announced that they were investigating three more citizens, including a former police officer, over their alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

During a press conference on Thursday, Director of the Colombian Police Jorge Luis Vargas said that apparently former military officers German Rivera and Duberney Capador knew more details of the plan to assassinate the Haitian president, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We have three Colombian citizens who are being sought at the moment, who had been in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. We are in the process of fully identifying them,” he said.

The police chief also said that the three fugitives indicated to the rest of the Colombian former military personnel that the mission was to arrest Moise.

“According to the information handled in Haiti, Capador and Rivera were the people who planned and organised the alleged arrest operation,” Vargas said.

The Haitian President was assassinated on 7 July at his residence by a commando of mercenaries.

At least 28 people participated in the murder of the Haitian President, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.