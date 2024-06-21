CM is a ghost guarding the skeleton of a party losing its soul: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on Friday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is akin to a demon guarding the skeleton of a party that has lost its soul.

Sudhakaran said here on Friday that those at the helm of the administration do not see the party, which was built up by innumerable workers by giving their blood and sweat, getting rotten.

The senior Congress leader said that if what happened to the CPI-M in Bengal and Tripura is not to be repeated in Kerala, a real correction process should be initiated and it should be started from Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though district meetings of the CPI and CPI-M pointed out that the reason for LDF’s stunning defeat in the Lok Sabha elections was the Chief Minister, CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan guarded the AKG Centre without taking those matters to the state committee meeting for discussion.

MV Govindan, who regards the Chief Minister as a burning sun, stooped to the level of a custodian guarding Pinarayi Vijayan’s money box, forgetting that he is the CPI-M state secretary, Sudhakaran said. He alleged that those who have accepted the share of the dividends of deals are not ready to make corrections and continue to support the Chief Minister despite the fact that the party has lost its vote banks in an alarming magnitude even in its citadels.

It was said that the cause of the party’s debacle would be investigated, but as usual, the Centre and some organisations and groups were blamed, he said.

Sudhakaran said that the real reason behind the defeat was the Chief Minister’s arrogance, corruption, pomp, foreign trips, disdain towards the people, etc. and the party secretary protected the Chief Minister without discussing these matters in the state committee.

“The party turns a blind eye to the bomb-making and bomb blasts happening in its strongholds. Even women who oppose it are threatened. The CPI-M is unable to listen to the cries of people like Siddharth who allegedly died due to ragging by SFI workers at the Veterinary University campus in Wayanad’s Pookode,” the senior Congress leader said.