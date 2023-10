A bus carrying 16 passengers caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Pardi village in Valsad district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident, they said.

According to officials, the bus was en route from Amadvad to Belgaum (Karnataka) when the incident took place.

“There were 16 passengers on the bus, and all were evacuated safely,” the police said.

The incident also forced the closure of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for about 2 hours as firefighters made efforts to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

