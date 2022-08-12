Class 12 student murdered by best friend over affair

A heated exchange between two best friends over a girl took a bloody turn on Thursday night near the crematorium located in Jwala Nagar of Shahdara district when one of them stabbed the other to death before fleeing the spot.

According to a police source, the deceased has been identified as Yuvraj alias Annu, 20, a resident of Kasturba Nagar. He was studying in class 12 from open school.

As per the statement given by his family, the incident happened on Thursday night, when he was sitting outside the cremation ground with his friends Rajkumar Sharma and Aakash. It is alleged that Sunny and Lucky alias Himanshu, a resident of Jwala Nagar, along with two other boys reached there.

It is said that accused Sunny, who has an affair with a girl from the locality, started a conversation with Yuvraj about her. Soon the conversation between the two turned into an argument and a scuffle. On this, all three of Sunny’s companions caught hold of Yuvraj and in the meantime, Sunny took out a knife, stabbed Yuvraj, and ran away.

The accused, along with three other companions, committed the crime, a senior police official said that. Vivek Vihar police station has registered a case of murder and apprehended a minor boy. The search is on for the rest of the accused.

Later, the injured was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Information regarding the same was given to the Vivek Vihar police from the hospital.

According to the family members, Yuvraj’s sister tied him Rakhi in the evening. After which, he went outside to bring something to eat for his sister. But, after some time, information about him being stabbed was received. Family members reached the spot outside the cremation ground, where he was lying in an injured condition. He was taken to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Many people passed by, many of them kept on making videos, but no one bothered to take him to the hospital. His life would have been saved, had he been taken to the hospital in time.” said a deceased family member, adding that both the deceased and the accused Sunny used to be the best friend.