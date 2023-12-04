“Citizens believe in only one guarantee, that of PM Modi”: Assam CM Sarma

Hours after the saffron party swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of the country, saying that he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take office for the third time in a row as the countrymen believed in only one guarantee, which was his.

Speaking to media persons on the counting day, the Assam CM said, “I want to thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana for supporting PM Modi. India will become a world leader under PM Modi. We don’t have any doubt that people will give PM Modi a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third straight term.”

” Bharatvasi sirf ek hi guarantee mai vishwas rakhte hai, vo hai Narendra Modi Ji ka guarantee hai (The people of the country believe that only one guarantee works, that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” Sarma said.

The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

Led by its biggest poll mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP made a mockery of the pollsters and their predictions as they stormed to the hustings in these two states with resounding mandates.

As the counting of votes started on Sunday, early leads in the heartland states set the tone for the BJP as it came out tops in the race for the hustings in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The influence of Prime Minister Modi, who was at the front and centre of the BJP’s campaign in these states, was writ large on the mandates.

The Prime Minister further said that the echo of these results will not be limited to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but will be heard all over the world.

Party chief JP Nadda also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Desh mein ek hi guarantee chalti hai, woh hai Modi ki guarantee” (There is only one guarantee in the country, that is Modi’s guarantee).

“Today, it is our good fortune that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have got a landlside victory. We thank him wholeheartedly. Whenever the BJP has fought an election, PM Modi has always led the campaigns from the front,” Nadda said while addressing the BJP workers at the party’s headquarters here in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Sunday about the party scoring a hat-trick in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party workers at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said the mandate in the three states has proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.