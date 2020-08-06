Chinese health authority said on Thursday that it has reported 37 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, including 30 locally transmitted.

Of the locally-transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and three in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, according to a media report.

No deaths have been reported from the disease on Wednesday, the commission further added.

In June, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had released the virus genome sequence from the recent clusters of coronavirus infections related to Beijing’s Xinfadi wholesale farm produce market.

The data, released through the Novel Coronavirus National Science and Technology Resource Service System came from both COVID-19 case samples and environmental samples.

The WHO had earlier questioned the Chinese officials’ claims that the virus was traced to the imported salmon in Xinfadi and purported origins to Europe and said that there is no evidence to back it.

US President Donald Trump and leaders of several countries have accused China of not being transparent in reporting the deadly disease, leading to huge human casualties and economic crisis across the world.

Recently, the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the Geneva-based WHO, passed a unanimous resolution to probe the origin of the virus. China also backed the resolution.

Most of the new cases have been linked to the Xinfadi wholesale food market.