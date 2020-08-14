The Chinese mainland has reported 30 new coronavirus cases, accordig to the health authorities on Friday.

The National Health Commission, the new cases comprise 22 imported and eight locally transmitted.

All the locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Of the imported cases, 16 were reported in Shanghai, five in Shaanxi and one in Sichuan, the commission said.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases, which were imported from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, the commission said.

No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,786, including 690 patients who were still being treated, with 39 in severe conditions.

Altogether 4,634 people have so far died of the disease.

Chinese authorities have rolled out mass testing for hundreds of thousands of people in the port city of Dalian.

A second wave of mass testing was also launched in Xinjiang’s Urumqi in July to detect residents who had previously tested false negative.