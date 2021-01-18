The Chinese mainland has reported 109 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 93 were locally transmitted and 16 arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported in Hebei, 30 in Jilin, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the Commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission, adding that no new deaths were registered, reports Xinhua news agency.

By the end of Sunday, the number of imported Covid-19 cases rose to 4,518 on the mainland.

Among them, 4,234 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 284 remained hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,336, including 1,301 patients still receiving treatment, 43 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,400 patients have been been discharged, while the overall death toll stood at 4,635.